A new era of digital security
Engineered with the latest advancements in quantum computing. Protecting you and your crypto against any current or future threat.
- Titanium shell
- 14-qubit quantum chip
- Portable design
Never miss a bit
Take full control of your assets with the companion app. Stay on top of market fluctuations, track the value of your funds and trade assets with a tap.
Unprecedented Security
Quantum Wallet uses atomic quantum state probabilities to prevent anyone from knowing the exact location of your crypto. Your assets are safe against any type of threat.
Thermojacking
Chain Blocking
Cubit Crushing
Deliver a brutal counterattack
The integrated HackBack™ technology does not settle with protection only. If your funds are being hacked, the quantum computer hacks the hackers back and seizes all their funds. Because they deserved it.
Crystal powered
Quantum Wallet is powered by rare superconducting qubit crystals to harness the powers of quantum computing. Operating at temperatures near absolute zero, Quantum Wallet is the coldest wallet on the market.
Just kidding.
We don’t know anything about quantum computing. But we had you there for a minute.
Quantum Wallet is an imaginary product, designed and developed by 14islands — a creative agency specializing in best-in-class digital experiences.Visit our site
0°C